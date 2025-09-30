Tyreek Hill’s Agent Says He Doesn’t Need Multiple Surgeries, Targeting Week 1 2026 Return

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, after dislocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

Rosenhaus tells Adam Schefter that Hill won’t need another surgery and that his client is targeting a return at the start of next season.

“It’s about rehab and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season,” Rosenhaus said.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.