UCLA Hiring Eric Bieniemy As Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that UCLA is hiring former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as their new associate head coach/offensive coordinator.

According to Schefter, Bieniemy receives a two-year contract.

There was some talk this offseason about Bieniemy potentially returning to the Chiefs in some capacity but it looks like UCLA proved to be his best option in the end.

Bieniemy, 54, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021. His contract was up again when he decided to leave to take the offensive coordinator job with the Commanders.

In 2023, the Commanders’ offense ranked No. 24 in total yards, No. 25 in total points, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.