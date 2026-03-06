UPDATE: Packers Haven’t Informed Rashan Gary Of Release Or Trade, Despite IG Post

According to Rob Demovsky, Packers DE Rashan Gary is not being released or traded, and his Instagram account was hacked.

Gary announced on IG that he is departing from Green Bay, but the post was deleted soon after.

Tom Pelissero reported that Gary has not yet been traded or released and “all options are on the table.”

Gary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Green Bay later agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that included a $34.636 million signing bonus with Gary.

In 2025, Gary appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.