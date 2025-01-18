USC Hiring Raiders Assistant Rob Ryan As Assistant HC

On Saturday, USC announced that they have hired Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan as an assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach.

Ryan, 62, is the twin brother of Rex Ryan and began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2000 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s worked for several teams including the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, and Saints as their defensive coordinators.

After being fired by the Saints in 2015, Ryan joined his brother’s coaching staff with the Bills as their assistant head coach/defense. However, Buffalo elected to fire both Rex and Rob after the 2016 season and he sat out two years.

Washington hired Ryan as their inside linebackers coach for the 2019 season before becoming Baltimore’s linebackers coach and being let go in 2022.

Ryan was then hired by the Raiders as a senior defensive assistant in 2022.

We will have more on Ryan as the news becomes available.