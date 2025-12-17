USC WR Makai Lemon Expected To Enter NFL Draft

USC WR Makai Lemon is expected to forego the team’s bowl game and focus on the NFL draft, according to Matt Zenitz.

Lemon, 21, was a former five-star recruit who initially committed to Oklahoma but eventually flipped to USC.

He won the Fred Biletnikoff award in 2025 as the nation’s best receiver.

He was also a third-team all-Big Ten selection in 2024 and a first-team selection in 2025.

Throughout his three-year career at USC, Lemon appeared in 33 games, making 17 starts. He tallied 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.