USC WR Makai Lemon Scheduled ’30’ Visits With Seven Teams

According to Tony Pauline, USC WR Makai Lemon has seven official “top 30” visits scheduled for the coming weeks.

The list includes:

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams

Pauline leaves out one of the seven teams. It’s also worth noting the Rams would be a local visit and not count against their 30 visit limit.

Lemon is getting a lot of buzz as a first-round pick and one of the top wideouts who could come off the board. These teams all pick between No. 4 and No. 13.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Lemon, 21, was a former five-star recruit who initially committed to Oklahoma but eventually flipped to USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as the nation’s best receiver. Lemon was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 and a first-team selection in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During his three-year career at USC, Lemon appeared in 33 games, making 17 starts. He tallied 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

