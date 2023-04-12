Utah TE Dalton Kincaid Cleared From Back Injury, Visiting Several Teams Including Bengals, Packers & Patriots

Per Adam Schefter, Utah TE Dalton Kincaid has been cleared from his back injury by Dr. Robert Watkins.

“Dalton Kincaid sustained a back injury while playing football on 11/26/2022. Subsequent MRIs have shown appropriating healing and he has been asymptomatic with no pain and no limitation of function for at least 3 months. He is cleared to play football with no restrictions.”

Schefter adds Kincaid is visiting the Bengals today, the Patriots on Thursday and the Packers next week.

He has either visits scheduled or has met extensively with a long list of teams, including the Texans, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Lions, Chiefs and Cowboys.

Kincaid is one of the top tight end prospects in the draft and could be the first one off the board, potentially in the first round at the end of April.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Kincaid, 23, spent two years at San Diego before transferring to Utah. He was twice named third-team All-American, once at San Diego and once at Utah, and was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 20 overall prospect and No. 1 tight end. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cardinals TE Zach Ertz.

During his five-year college career, Kincaid appeared in 55 games and made 35 starts. He recorded 175 receptions for 2,623 yards and 35 touchdowns.