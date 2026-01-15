Vance Joseph Considered Strong Candidate For Cardinals’ HC Opening

Per Mike Klis, Broncos DC Vance Joseph is expected to emerge as a strong candidate for the Cardinals’ HC opening.

Klis adds Arizona cannot get permission to interview Joseph until Denver is eliminated or the Super Bowl bye week. Joseph previously worked with the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 and established a good relationship with owner Michael Bidwell, per Klis.

Joseph has generated interest from most of the teams with HC openings and seems to be gaining traction as the favorite to replace Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

Joseph, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and he returned to Denver in 2023 after Arizona cleaned their staff.

In 2025, the Broncos defense ranked No. 2 in yards allowed, No. 3 in points allowed, No. 7 in passing yards allowed and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed.