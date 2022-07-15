Veteran CB Jason McCourty Retires From NFL

Veteran CB Jason McCourty announced that he’s retiring from the NFL on Thursday.

McCourty, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Titans back in 2009. He spent eight years of his career with Tennessee and was in the final year of his six-year, $44.26 million contract when the Titans elected to release him.

The Browns quickly signed McCourty to a two-year, $6 million contract before trading him to the Patriots during the 2018 offseason in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He re-signed with New England on a two-year deal in 2019.

From there, McCourty caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

For his career, McCourty appeared 173 games for the Titans, Browns, Patriots and Dolphins, recording 740 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles, five recoveries, 18 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 108 pass deflections.