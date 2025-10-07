Veteran CB Keion Crossen Visiting Panthers

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Panthers are hosting CB Keion Crossen for a visit on Tuesday.

Wilson mentions Crossen has previously had visits with the Dolphins, Texans and Patriots. He also tried out with Carolina during their rookie minicamp.

Crossen, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was later cut loose.

Crossen eventually signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad last year.

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections.