Veteran CB Rasul Douglas Doubtful Of Packers Reunion

After the Packers moved on from CB Jaire Alexander, there was natural speculation about whether they’d add to a cornerback room that had suddenly become shallower.

One logical option is veteran CB Rasul Douglas, who played in Green Bay for two and a half seasons. He’d be cheaper than Alexander, or at least as cheap, and has familiarity with the system.

However, in response to a fan asking him to sign with the Packers, Douglas tweeted, “Don’t think that will happen buddy.”

The Packers have said they’re happy with their current room and appear to be telling the truth. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst talked to reporters after releasing Alexander, telling them he was happy with the current starting trio of Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine.

“We’ve got three really good starting corners that we really like quite a bit.”

As for Douglas, he’s not short on options even if the Packers aren’t interested. He’s visited the Dolphins and Seahawks and should have options to sign with a team before camp.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.