Veteran OT D.J. Humphries Potentially Weeks Away From Being Medically Cleared

Howard Balzer, citing league sources, reports veteran free-agent OT D.J. Humphries is potentially “several weeks away” from being medically cleared from his torn ACL.

Humphries suffered his injury back on December 31 against the Eagles. Balzer notes that nine months is typically the minimum amount needed to recover, although it’s still unclear when the veteran underwent surgery.

As for Humphries making a possible return to Arizona after being cut back in March, Balzer points out that GM Monti Ossenfort left the door following Humphries’ release, saying he would have “zero hesitation.”

“Who knows what is going to happen down the line? I would have zero hesitation in bringing D.J. back. The worst part about this league is injuries. It struck a guy that meant a lot to this organization,” Ossenfort said.

Cardinals gained $16 million on June 1 with the release of Humphries. Arizona will split his $13.8 million in dead money evenly in 2024 and 2025.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.