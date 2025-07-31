Veteran RB Latavius Murray Retiring From NFL

Veteran RB Latavius Murray has decided to formally retire from the NFL, per Jordan Schultz.

Veteran RB Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL. Former 6th-round pick finished his career with over 8,000 yards and 61 TDs — and was highly respected by coaches and players, as you can tell in this video: pic.twitter.com/gDVUePVAYb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2025

He carved out an outstanding career for a former sixth-round pick, hanging around the league for over a decade and playing for six different teams.

Murray ranks 83rd on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard. He last played for the Bills in 2023 and spent the 2024 season out of football.

Murray, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013 out of Central Florida. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there, he joined the Ravens during the 2021 season. Murray joined the Saints practice squad in 2022 and bounced on and off the active roster before the Broncos signed him away to their roster.

The Bills signed Murray to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

For his career, Murray appeared in 151 games over 10 seasons with the Raiders, Vikings, Saints, Ravens, Broncos and Bills. He rushed 1,560 times for 6,552 yards (4.2 YPC) while adding 239 receptions for 1,620 yards and two more touchdowns.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.