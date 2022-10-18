Veteran TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran TE Delanie Walker has officially announced his retirement from football after sitting out the past two seasons and commented on his time with the Titans organization.

“Playing in Tennessee, with the @Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of.”@delaniewalker82 thankful for his time with the #Titans as he announces his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons. A press conference is scheduled for later today. READ https://t.co/cOpiNNaJmf pic.twitter.com/gs4zeohFRa — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 18, 2022

“I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,” Walker said, via Jim Wyatt. “I dreamt about it and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn’t going to let it get away from me. Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can’t thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you.”

Walker, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2006. He spent seven years in San Francisco before signing on with the Titans for the 2013 season.

Walker was entering the final year of his three-year, $19.075 million contract when he agreed to a two-year, $17 million extension that included an $8 million signing bonus and $12.76 million guaranteed in 2019.

He was set to make a base salary of $5.4 million in 2020, but the Titans released him going into the offseason.

Walker last played in 2019 and appeared in seven games for the Titans, catching 21 passes for 215 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

For his career, Walker appeared in 183 games and caught 504 passes for 5,888 yards (11.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns.

We at NFLTR wish Walker all the best in his retirement from the league!