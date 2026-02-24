Veteran TE Zach Ertz Plans To Play In 2026

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Commanders TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th season in the NFL in 2026.

Ertz is coming off a torn ACL that put his career in doubt, but Pelissero mentioned the veteran is expected to be cleared around Week 1. He will be a free agent when the new league year starts in March.

Ertz, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions for a brief stint before joining the Commanders.

In March of 2025, Ertz re-signed with Washington on a one-year, $6.25 million deal that is worth up to $9 million with incentives.

In 2025, Ertz appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and caught 50 passes on 72 targets for 504 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

