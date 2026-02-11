Veteran WR Miles Boykin Announces Retirement

According to Mike Berardino, veteran NFL WR Miles Boykin has announced his retirement from the league on Instagram.

Boykin, 29, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus when the Ravens released him.

Boykin was claimed by the Steelers after being waived by Baltimore and re-signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed with the Giants for the 2024 season but was released from the practice squad in September.

The Seahawks released Boykin after he spent the 2024 season on their practice squad and had a final stint with his hometown Bears before being released in 2025; he last appeared for the Steelers in 2023.

For his career, Boykin appeared in 73 games and made 25 starts for the Ravens and Steelers. He caught 38 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns.

We wish Boykin the best in his retirement from the NFL.