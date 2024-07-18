Veteran WR Randall Cobb Joining ESPN As College Football Analyst

ESPN announced veteran WR Randall Cobb is joining the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst.

The veteran wideout hasn’t formally announced one way or the other whether he’s retiring this offseason.

Mike Garafolo adds that Cobb has not closed the door on playing opportunities if they make sense, but he’s exploring the potential next phase of his career now.

Cobb, 33, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal before being traded back to the Packers.

Cobb returned to Green Bay in 2022 on a one-year deal. He joined the Jets on a one-year deal before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Cobb appeared in 11 games and recorded five catches for 39 yards (7.8 YPC) and a touchdown.

In his 13 seasons, Cobb played for the Packers, Cowboys, Texans and Jets. He caught 630 passes for 7,624 yards (12.1 YPC) and 54 touchdowns.