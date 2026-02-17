Robert Woods Signing One-Day Contract With Rams, To Retire From NFL

Veteran WR Robert Woods announced via his Instagram account on Tuesday that he’s retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.

According to Jonathan Jones, Woods will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Rams.

Woods, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season when the Titans released him in 2023.

The Texans signed Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed a few weeks later. After playing out that deal, he signed on to a one-year deal with the Steelers.

He was later added to their practice squad before being released.

For his career, Woods appeared in 171 games for the Bills, Rams, Titans and Texans, catching 683 passes for 8,233 yards receiving and 38 touchdowns.