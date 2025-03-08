Vikings A Team To Watch For DT Jonathan Allen?

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, the Vikings are a team to watch for former Commanders DT Jonathan Allen.

Washington elected to release Allen ahead of free agency after being unable to find a trade partner. Now an unrestricted free agent, Allen can sign with a team of his choice.

He’s set to be one of the top available defensive tackles on the open market.

It was reported earlier this week that Washington would likely release Allen in a cost-cutting move if they were unable to find a team willing to trade for him.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 49ers and Commanders discussed the possibility of including Allen in the trade that ultimately sent WR Deebo Samuel to Washington. However, the two sides decided not to include Allen in the trade as the $16.4 million he’s owed for the 2025 season is a potential hurdle in trade talks.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.