Vikings Activate CB Cameron Dantzler From COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced on Thursday they have activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the COVID-19 list.
CB Cameron Dantzler has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QuLebhlbTZ
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 14, 2021
Dantzler, 23, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s in the second year of that deal.
In 2021, Dantzler has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded six tackles and two pass defenses.
