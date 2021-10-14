Vikings Activate CB Cameron Dantzler From COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced on Thursday they have activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the COVID-19 list.

CB Cameron Dantzler has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QuLebhlbTZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 14, 2021

Dantzler, 23, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s in the second year of that deal.

In 2021, Dantzler has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded six tackles and two pass defenses.