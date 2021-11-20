Vikings Activate CB Patrick Peterson, Elevate S Myles Dorn

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve activated CB Patrick Peterson from injured reserve and elevated S Myles Dorn to their active roster.

The #Vikings have activated @P2 from IR and activated S Myles Dorn to the active roster via COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/6p1F6DPgZX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2021

Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2021, Peterson has appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 51 cornerback out of 117 qualifying players.