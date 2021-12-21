Vikings Activate DE Danielle Hunter & WR Dede Westbrook From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially activated WR Dede Westbrook and DE Danielle Hunter from the COVID-19 list. Hunter remains on injured reserve.

The Vikings also signed OL Dakota Dozier to their active roster.

Vikings activated practice squad WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose from the COVID-19 list.

Vikings released RB A.J. Rose and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.

Hunter, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter just finished the second year of his deal and was set to earn base salaries of $10,900,000 in 2020 and $11,400,000 for the following three years when the Vikings reworked his deal this offseason.

In 2021, Hunter has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks.