Vikings Activate DE Kenny Willekes From COVID-19 List, Cut DE Nate Orchard From PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they activated DE Kenny Willekes from the COVID-19 and released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Jake Bargas (COVID-19)
  2. LB Tuf Borland
  3. TE Zach Davidson
  4. DB Myles Dorn
  5. G Dakota Dozier (COVID-19)
  6. G Kyle Hinton
  7. WR Myron Mitchell
  8. DB Parry Nickerson
  9. RB A.J. Rose
  10. DB Tye Smith
  11. DE Kenny Willekes
  12. WR Trishton Jackson
  13. TE Brandon Dillon
  14. DT T.J. Smith
  15. OT Timon Parris  
  16. C Spencer Pulley
  17. DT T.Y. McGill
  18. RB Garrett Groshek

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and a half sack.

