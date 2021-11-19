Vikings Activate DE Kenny Willekes From COVID-19 List, Cut DE Nate Orchard From PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they activated DE Kenny Willekes from the COVID-19 and released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad.
Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Jake Bargas (COVID-19)
- LB Tuf Borland
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Myles Dorn
- G Dakota Dozier (COVID-19)
- G Kyle Hinton
- WR Myron Mitchell
- DB Parry Nickerson
- RB A.J. Rose
- DB Tye Smith
- DE Kenny Willekes
- WR Trishton Jackson
- TE Brandon Dillon
- DT T.J. Smith
- OT Timon Parris
- C Spencer Pulley
- DT T.Y. McGill
- RB Garrett Groshek
Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.
In 2021, Willekes has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and a half sack.
