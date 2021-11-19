Vikings Activate DE Kenny Willekes From COVID-19 List, Cut DE Nate Orchard From PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they activated DE Kenny Willekes from the COVID-19 and released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad.

The #Vikings have activated DE Kenny Willekes from Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 and released DE Nate Orchard from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/WDsYAM5dDp — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 19, 2021

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

RB Jake Bargas (COVID-19) LB Tuf Borland TE Zach Davidson DB Myles Dorn G Dakota Dozier (COVID-19) G Kyle Hinton WR Myron Mitchell DB Parry Nickerson RB A.J. Rose DB Tye Smith DE Kenny Willekes WR Trishton Jackson TE Brandon Dillon DT T.J. Smith OT Timon Parris C Spencer Pulley DT T.Y. McGill RB Garrett Groshek

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and a half sack.