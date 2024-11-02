Vikings Activate G Dalton Risner, Among Other Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve activated G Dalton Risner from injured reserve and placed DL Taki Taimani on injured reserve.

The #Vikings have activated G Dalton Risner from IR. He will enter #INDvsMIN with no game designation. DL Taki Taimani has been plaed on IR and DL Jalen Redmond has been elevated to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/Hca783KAD5 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 2, 2024

The Vikings also elevated DL Jalen Redmond for their Week 9 game.

Risner, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2023, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Vikings at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 overall guard out of 79 qualifying players.