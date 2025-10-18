Vikings Activate LBs Blake Cashman & Tyler Batty From IR

The Vikings announced two roster moves ahead of Week 7, activating linebackers Blake Cashman and Tyler Batty from injured reserve.

Cashman, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. The Texans acquired Cashman in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick this past offseason

He made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract. Minnesota signed Cashman to a three-year, $25.5 million deal last offseason.

In 2024, Cashman appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 112 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

In 2025, Cashman has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded three total tackles.