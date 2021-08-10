Vikings Activate QB Kellen Mond From COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced they have activated third-round QB Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 list.

This should end the Minnesota quarterback room’s bout with the virus — for now.

Mond, 21, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and is the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.