Vikings Activating WR Justin Jefferson

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced they are activating WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve.

That clears him to play in Week 14 against the Raiders when the Vikings return from their bye.

Minnesota wanted to exercise caution with bringing Jefferson back from his hamstring injury. He’ll now be available as the 6-6 Vikings try to make a playoff push down the stretch in December.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that includes a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 36 receptions on 53 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns.