Vikings Agree To Reworked Deal With LB Jordan Hicks

According to Adam Caplan, the Vikings and LB Jordan Hicks have agreed to a reworked deal to keep him in Minnesota.

Hicks was a potential cap cut to save about $6 million this offseason, so this likely involved him taking a pay cut.

Hicks, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,992,732 contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2019.

Arizona negotiated a pay cut with Hicks that lowered his base salaries for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, the Cardinals released him in 2022 and he caught on with the Vikings.

In 2022, Hicks appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and 10 passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.