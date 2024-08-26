Vikings Announce 14 Cuts

The Minnesota Vikings announced they cut 14 players in the first wave of moves before tomorrow’s final 53-man roster deadline.

The #Vikings have announced roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s 53-man roster deadline. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 26, 2024

The full list includes:

QB Matt Corral RB DeWayne McBride TE Sammis Reyes RB Mo Ibrahim CB Jaylin Williams TE Neal Johnson WR Justin Hall OLB Owen Porter OL Chuck Filiaga OL Doug Nester OL Matt Cindric OL Spencer Rolland DL Tyler Manoa CB A.J. Green III

Corral, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904. when he was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason

Corral wound up being claimed by the Patriots. New England was set to waive Corral before placing him on the exempt/left squad list, then later waived him from the list. He was set to sign with the Patriots’ practice squad in September but a deal never came together.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game, missing his entire rookie year with a Lisfranc injury. He caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL back in February and was signed by the Vikings earlier this month.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.