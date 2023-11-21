Vikings Announce Four Moves, Sign DL Sheldon Day To Active Roster

The Vikings announced four roster moves on Tuesday including DL Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the active roster.

The #Vikings have signed DL Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the active roster. WR Trishton Jackson has been waived. OLB Austin Bryant has been signed to the practice squad and WR Dan Chisena has been released from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/o22na0ZEcy — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 21, 2023

The team also waived WR Trishton Jackson, signed OLB Austin Bryant to the practice squad, and released WR Dan Chisena from the unit in corresponding moves.

Day, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back for the 2021 season and ended up cutting him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad, however, and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

The Browns re-signed Day again for the 2022 season but he did not appear in another game for the team. He then signed a futures deal with the Vikings back in January and was among their final roster cuts, signing back to the practice squad.

In 2021, Day appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 21 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses.