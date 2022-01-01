Vikings Announce Six Roster Moves On Saturday

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve activated OT Olisaemeka Udoh from the COVID-19 list and elevated DT T.Y. McGill, DE Eddie Yarbrough, S Myles Dorn, CB Tye Smith and DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster.

Yarbrough, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2016 but was released during final roster cuts at the end of the preseason. He later signed on with the Bills in April of 2017.

Buffalo brought him back as an exclusive-rights free agent for two straight seasons but he wound up being among the Bills’ roster cuts back in 2019. He signed with the Bills’ practice squad but was eventually signed by the Vikings at the end of 2019.

Minnesota later decided to waive him back in October of last year. He had a brief stint with the 49ers this season before being cut coming out of the preseason. This is his second stint with the Vikings this year.

In 2020, Yarbrough appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded five tackles and no sacks.