Vikings Announce Three Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve elevated DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster and signed DT T.Y. McGill and DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.39 million contract.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in one game for the Vikings.