Vikings Announce Three Roster Moves

Nate Bouda
The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve elevated DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster and signed DT T.Y. McGill and DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

  1. RB Jake Bargas
  2. LB Tuf Borland
  3. TE Zach Davidson
  4. DB Myles Dorn
  5. G Dakota Dozier (COVID-19)
  6. G Kyle Hinton
  7. WR Myron Mitchell
  8. DB Parry Nickerson
  9. RB A.J. Rose
  10. DB Tye Smith
  11. DE Kenny Willekes
  12. WR Trishton Jackson
  13. TE Brandon Dillon
  14. DT T.J. Smith
  15. OT Timon Parris (COVID-19)
  16. C Cohl Cabral
  17. C Spencer Pulley
  18. DT T.Y. McGill
  19. DE Nate Orchard

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.39 million contract.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in one game for the Vikings.

