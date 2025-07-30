Vikings Announced Two Moves Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed S Gervarrius Owens to a contract.

In a corresponding move, the team waived LB Max Tooley.

Owens, 25, started his college career at Northeast Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Houston. He was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3,917,784 rookie contract that included a $77,784 signing bonus when he was waived coming out of the preseason. He had a short stint on the Giants’ practice squad but was cut again and landed with the Titans on their practice squad.

In 2024, Owens appeared in two games for the Titans.