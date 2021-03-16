Vikings Aren’t Tendering Offer To RFA RB Mike Boone

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings are not tendering a contract offer to restricted free agent RB Mike Boone, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Boone, 25, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 last season.

In 2020, Boone appeared in all 16 games and recorded 11 rushing attempts for 59 yards (5.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two receptions for 10 yards.