Vikings Awarded C Michael Gonzalez Off Waivers From Falcons

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Vikings are being awarded C Michael Gonzalez off waivers from the Falcons.

Minnesota also placed OT Matt Nelson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Gonzalez, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 69th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Monroe, North Carolina. He committed to Louisville and spent four seasons there.

In his collegiate career, Gonzalez appeared in 51 games over four seasons at Louisville and started every game at left guard for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.