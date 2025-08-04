Vikings Bracing For Three-Game Suspension For WR Jordan Addison

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Vikings are bracing to lose WR Jordan Addison to a three-game suspension to start the season.

Fowler points out the NFL has set a precedent for three games for DUI-related offenses over the past several years, though all discipline is at the discretion of the league.

Addison took a plea deal last month to resolve a DUI charge from last July, opening the door for the NFL to move forward with its disciplinary process.

Addison, 23, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

The Vikings will have a fifth-year option on Addison’s contract for the 2027 season that they must pick up by May.

In 2024, Addison appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 receptions for 875 yards (13.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Addison as the news is available.