Vikings Call Up Two Including CB Fabian Moreau For Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve elevated OLB Gabe Murphy and CB Fabian Moreau to their active roster for Week 2.

Moreau, 30, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad and he later caught on with the Broncos last season. He joined the Vikings in July and was added tot heir practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Moreau appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 46 tackles, one interception and seven pass defense.