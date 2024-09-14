Vikings Call Up Two Including RB Myles Gaskin

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they elevated RB Myles Gaskin and DL Jonah Williams to their active roster for Week 2.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Gaskin appeared once for the Rams and once for the Vikings, but did not record any stats.