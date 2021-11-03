Vikings Claim DE Jonah Williams Off Waivers From Rams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings claimed DE Jonah Williams off of waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

Williams, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Weber State. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the Rams’ practice squad and signed to a futures deal back in January.

During his college career, Williams appeared in 54 games and recorded 194 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.