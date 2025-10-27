Vikings Claiming TE Ben Sims Off Waivers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are claiming TE Ben Sims off waivers from the Packers.

This move came in correspondence with the Vikings placing QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve with his season-ending shoulder injury.

Sims, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived after camp and caught on with Green Bay, where he spent the next two and a half seasons.

The Packers waived Sims in October 2025.

In 2025, Sims has appeared in three games for the Packers.