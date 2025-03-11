Vikings Close To Deal With DT Javon Hargrave

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are closing in on a deal with veteran DT Javon Hargrave.
Hargrave, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.
He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.
Hargrave was scheduled to make base salaries of $19.9 million and $21.65 million in the final two years of that deal when San Francisco reworked his contract.
Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation created $2.85 million in cap space and $7.37 million in dead money for the 49ers.
In 2024, Hargrave appeared in three games for the 49ers and tallied seven total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.
