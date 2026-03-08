Vikings, Colts & Falcons Among Teams To Watch For Kyler Murray

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that veteran QB Kyler Murray, who will be a free agent next week, could be “methodical” about choosing his next team.

Fowler believes Murray will want to speak with a number of teams before signing and possibly even make a few free agent visits.

The Vikings have been linked to Murray for weeks now and Fowler expects them to be in the mix. He also mentions the Colts and Falcons, who have quarterbacks that may not be ready for the start of the season.

Murray is arguably the best available free agent in this year’s class and should be even more appealing when you consider that he may only require a minimum salary and won’t count against a team’s compensatory picks next year.

The Jets have also come up as a potential option for Murray this offseason.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

