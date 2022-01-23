Vikings Complete Interview With 49ers DC Demeco Ryans For HC Job

The Vikings announced on Sunday that they have completed their interview with 49ers DC Demeco Ryans for their vacant head coaching spot.

We have completed an interview with 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans for our open Head Coach position. 📰: https://t.co/OkV1fIqeTW pic.twitter.com/oI4PxO9rLI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 23, 2022

The following is a list of candidates who have all been interviewed by the Vikings for their head coaching job:

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

Ryans, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers and was also a head coaching candidate that offseason.

In 2021, the 49ers defense ranked No. 3 in fewest yards allowed, No. 9 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 6 in fewest passing yards allowed.