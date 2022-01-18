Vikings Complete Interview With Chiefs Exec. Ryan Poles For GM Vacancy

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have completed their interview with Chiefs’ Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles for their General Manager job on Tuesday.

The Vikings full list of general manager interviews include:

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

He’s considered a finalist for the New York Giants general manager job.