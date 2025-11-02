Vikings Could Still Trade For Veteran Quarterback

According to Adam Schefter, league sources believe the Vikings could still be looking to trade for a veteran quarterback before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Schefter explains that Minnesota wanted some experience in the quarterback room this year to complement QB J.J. McCarthy, a first-year starter who missed his entire rookie season due to injury. That’s why they pivoted at the end of August from Sam Howell to Carson Wentz, lining a deal up with the veteran Wentz before trading Howell to the Eagles.

Schefter’s sources think Minnesota’s thought process could be the same now that Wentz is done for the season on injured reserve. The Vikings added QB John Wolford to the practice squad, but they might not be done.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins would be a natural fit but Schefter points out his salary and the Falcons’ unwillingness to eat it present major difficulties to figuring out a deal that works for both sides.

The Giants have two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and have been much more willing to listen to offers for Wilson than Winston.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 778 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 16 carries for 94 yards.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ quarterback situation as the news is available.