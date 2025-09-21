Vikings Currently Expect QB J.J. McCarthy To Return After Week 6 Bye

According to Tracy Wolfson, the Vikings are currently planning for QB J.J. McCarthy to be out through the team’s bye in Week 6.

That would sideline him for the next two games against the Steelers and Browns, both of which will be played internationally, as well as today’s game against the Bengals.

Wolfson says McCarthy will make the two-week trip with the team overseas and continue rehabbing his high ankle sprain. She also says the door has been left open for him to return sooner if he makes significant progress. Reports have indicated McCarthy was expected to miss two to four weeks with the injury.

The Vikings take on the Eagles in Week 7, which is currently when McCarthy is expected back. Had Minnesota placed McCarthy on injured reserve, he would have had to miss that game.

Minnesota is starting backup QB Carson Wentz today against the Bengals and likely for the next few weeks until McCarthy returns.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made two starts for the Vikings and completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5 percent) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Vikings and McCarthy as the news is available.