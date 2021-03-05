Vikings Cut CBs Cordrea Tankersley & Tae Hayes

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve waived CB Tae Hayes and CB Cordrea Tankersley.

Tankersley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.17 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $673,000 when he was waived.

The Dolphins placed Tankersley on the PUP list coming out of the preseason last year with a knee injury and later declined to activate him from the list. Miami ultimately waived him last summer and he eventually caught on with the Vikings.

In 2020, Tankersley appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.