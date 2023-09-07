Vikings Cut DB Tay Gowan From IR With Settlement

The Minnesota Vikings officially waived DB Tay Gowan from their injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round.

Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million guaranteed with a $130,707 signing bonus when he was traded to the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason this year. He signed on with Minnesota last week.

In 2021, Gowan appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two total tackles.