Vikings Cut DL Jordon Scott

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings are parting ways with DL Jordon Scott on Thursday.

Scott, 23, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May of last year. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal but was cut loose after a few months.

During his four-year college career, Scott recorded 110 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass defense.