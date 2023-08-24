Vikings Cut WR N’Keal Harry, Sign S Jake Gervase

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have released WR N’Keal Harry and signed S Jake Gervase to fill his spot.

The #Vikings have signed S Jake Gervase (@jakegervase10) and released WR N'Keal Harry. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 24, 2023

Harry had been competing for a roster spot in Minnesota but ended up being let go before the final preseason game.

Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Harry appeared in nine games for the Bears and caught seven passes on nine targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.